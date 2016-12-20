FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electra Private Equity gives details on Innovia stake sale
December 20, 2016 / 7:53 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Electra Private Equity gives details on Innovia stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Epiris announces sale of Electra's interest in Innovia Group

* Transaction closing expected by end of Q1, 2017

* Sale price represents an uplift of 26 million stg or 32 pct and equivalent to an increase in its NAV of 52 per share, on valuation of investment at 30 Sept 2016

* Innovia Group has been sold to CCL Industries for an enterprise value of $1.13 billion

* Based on today's exchange rates, Electra would receive proceeds from sale of 106 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

