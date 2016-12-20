FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-LSEG says in exclusive talks with Euronext over French LCH Clearnet ops
December 20, 2016 / 7:33 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-LSEG says in exclusive talks with Euronext over French LCH Clearnet ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Update on potential sale of LCH SA

* Exploring option in order to enable lseg to address proactively anti-trust concerns raised By European Commission in relation to certain businesses

* LSEG and LCH Group Limited are exploring sale of LCH SA

* LSEG and LCH Group announce that they have entered into exclusive discussions with Euronext NV Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

