BRIEF-LSEG says in exclusive talks with Euronext over French LCH Clearnet ops

Dec 20 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Update on potential sale of LCH SA

* Exploring option in order to enable lseg to address proactively anti-trust concerns raised By European Commission in relation to certain businesses

* LSEG and LCH Group Limited are exploring sale of LCH SA

* LSEG and LCH Group announce that they have entered into exclusive discussions with Euronext NV