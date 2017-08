Dec 20 (Reuters) - DistIT AB :

* Acquires Septon Electronic AB and Septronic AB

* Purchase price on debt free basis is about 55 million Swedish crowns ($5.85 million)

* Expects acquisition to affect EPS positively with about 0.5 crown Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3978 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)