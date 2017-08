Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Managing director Matti Korkiatupa to leave in spring 2017

* Appointed Olli Pirhonen new managing director beginning from March 14, 2017

* Appointed Seija Peitso CFO beginning from March 2017

* Seija Peitso worked as CFO for Kuntayhtymä Kaksineuvoinen