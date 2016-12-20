FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Home Finance to raise 10 bln rupees via NCD issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :

* Says Reliance Home Finance Limited announces public issue of secured and unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures

* Says Reliance Home Finance to raise 10 billion rupees as base issue size

* Says secured NCDs offered for a tenure of 3, 5 and 10 years

* Says NCDs to be listed on NSE and BSE; issue opens on Dec 22

* Unsecured NCDs offered for a tenure of 15 years

* Unsecured NCDs offered with call option after 10 years at coupon rates varying from 9.25 percent to 9.4 percent Source text: bit.ly/2hUh6O5 Further company coverage:

