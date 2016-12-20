FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-OM Asset Management announces results of shares placing
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 7:33 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-OM Asset Management announces results of shares placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - OM Asset Management Plc

* Closing of offering of 14.95 million of ordinary shares

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) Llc, Evercore ISI acted as joint bookrunning managers

* Shares were sold by Old Mutual Plc ('Old Mutual') at a public offering price of $14.25 per share.

* Old Mutual will realise gross proceeds less underwriting discount from offering of $291 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

