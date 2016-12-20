Dec 20 OM Asset Management Plc
* Closing of offering of 14.95 million of ordinary shares
* BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) Llc, Evercore ISI acted as joint
bookrunning managers
* Shares were sold by Old Mutual Plc ('Old Mutual') at a
public offering price of $14.25 per share.
* Old Mutual will realise gross proceeds less underwriting
discount from offering of $291 million.
