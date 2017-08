Dec 20 (Reuters) - NBI Bearings Europe SA :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit of 467,200 euros ($485,514), FY 2017 revenue of 20.5 million euros

* Sees 2017 EBITDA at 2.2 million euros, impacted by labour costs and operating expenses in new plant Source text: bit.ly/2hCUVy6

