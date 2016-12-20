FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Life Healthcare to undertake rights offer of up to 10.7 bln rand
December 20, 2016 / 8:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Life Healthcare to undertake rights offer of up to 10.7 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Has resolved to undertake a fully underwritten, renounceable rights offer in amount of up to R10.7 billion

* Offer in order to refinance a portion of bridge facility together with associated financing costs

* Following proposed rights offer and repayment of bridge facility, company expects to substantially reduce its net debt position

* Final terms of rights offer will be announced as soon as practicable after annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

