8 months ago
BRIEF-Fiskars: new organizational structure; to cut jobs
December 20, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fiskars: new organizational structure; to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars' new organizational structure from January, 2017 onwards

* Fiskars proposed to reduce positions in areas where there are overlaps or potential to seek efficiencies

* Changes are a part of alignment program announced on November 10, 2016

* Employee consultations initiated in Finland have now been concluded and maximum number of positions being reduced is 19 in Finland

* Net reduction of Fiskars' personnel was estimated to be 130 positions globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

