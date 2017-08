Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asgaard Group A/S :

* Stensdal Group a/s, co-owned by Asgaard Group's CEO, has on Dec. 15 bought 3,202 Asgaard Group shares for 224,735 Danish crowns ($31,000)

* Stensdal Group owned by Søren Stensdal bought on Dec. 16 330,434 shares at 4.697 crowns in Asgaard Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1594 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)