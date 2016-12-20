FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raymond Hyer reports 7.07 percent stake in Stone Energy Corp as of December 10
December 20, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Raymond Hyer reports 7.07 percent stake in Stone Energy Corp as of December 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Raymond Hyer reports 7.07 percent stake in Stone Energy Corp as of December 10 - SEC filing

* Raymond Hyer says initially purchased Stone Energy shares as passive investors based on belief that securities represented attractive investment opportunity

* Raymond Hyer says now hold Stone Energy Corp shares with purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of Stone Energy

* Raymond Hyer says believes restructuring plan recently announced by stone energy disproportionately impairs interests of co's common shareholders

* Raymond Hyer says do not intend to support Stone Energy Corp's proposed restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hPUJfo) Further company coverage:

