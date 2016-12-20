FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Taste Holdings says to acquire shares and claims in Aloysius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of 60 pct of ordinary shares in issue and 100 pct of claims held by Fiamme Pizza Proprietary in Aloysius Trading Proprietary Limited, by Taste Food Franchising Proprietary Limited

* Purchase consideration of r120 for 120 shares in Aloysius and r6 000 000 for claims in Aloysius

* Total consideration of r6 000 320 ("purchase consideration") shall be settled in cash generated from operations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

