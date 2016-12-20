BRIEF-X-Chem announces multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical using DEX technology

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd :

* X-Chem Inc- announces multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Taiho pharmaceutical using DEX technology

* X-Chem - will receive up-front payment as well as potential pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory milestone payments, sales milestones, up to total of $352 million

* X-Chem Inc - Taiho has an exclusive option to license any programs generated in course of collaboration

* X-Chem Inc-will also receive royalties for each successfully commercialized drug that results from a licensed collaboration program