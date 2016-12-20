BRIEF-Tyson Foods says Philippines' department of labor, employment ruled against appeal related to 1995 closing of manufacturing facility

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc :

* Tyson Foods Inc says "Hillshire Brands does not have any operations in Philippines, we don't expect the decision to have any impact on our business"

* Tyson Foods statement in response to ruling by republic of the Philippines' department of labor and employment

* Considering all appellate options including asking NLRC to reconsider ruling and Philippine courts to overturn ruling

* Tyson Foods - recently notified that department of labor and employment in Philippines ruled against appeal related to 1995 closing of an apparel manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: