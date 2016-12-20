FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wayne Savings Bancshares CEO Stewart Fitz Gibbon resigns, effective Dec. 20, 2016
December 20, 2016 / 1:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Wayne Savings Bancshares CEO Stewart Fitz Gibbon resigns, effective Dec. 20, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc :

* Wayne Savings Bancshares Stewart Fitz Gibbon, President and CEO of company resigned from both positions, effective December 20, 2016

* Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc - expects to announce a new president and chief executive officer during Q1 of 2017

* Board appointed director David L. Lehman to serve as interim president and chief executive officer of company

* Following Gibbon's resignation, company's board of directors reduced size of board from seven to six directors

