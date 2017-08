Dec 20 (Reuters) - Avangrid Inc -

* On Dec 15 co entered into an offer for a U.S. $50 million uncommitted line of credit for standby letters of credit-SEC filing

* Amount of letters of credit outstanding shall not exceed $50 million, co may request performance lines of credit in increments of at least $10 million Source text: [bit.ly/2h5y91h] Further company coverage: