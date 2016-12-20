FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2016 / 12:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CapMan confirms final result of exchange offer for Norvestia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Capman plc confirms the final result of the exchange offer for Norvestia Oyj's shares and subscription rights and continues the subsequent offer period until January 9, 2017

* Shares of shareholders who have accepted offer together with Norvestia's shares owned by Capman represent about 90.6 per cent of Norvestia's shares and votes

* Capman will commence redemption proceedings as referred to in chapter 18 of securities market act to acquire remaining minority shares in Norvestia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

