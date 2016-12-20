BRIEF-Linde, Praxair see final merger agreement in coming months

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Linde AG

* Says Linde and Praxair expect to complete their internal approvals and execute definitive business combination agreement in coming months

* Combined entity to have pro forma revenues of approximately $30 billion (eur 28 billion) and current market value in excess of $65 billion (eur 61 billion)

* Execution of a definitive business combination agreement remains subject to confirmatory due diligence, further negotiations and board approvals of both linde and praxair

* Says Linde and Praxair are confident that any required regulatory approvals, including any required divestitures, could be obtained in a timely manner

* Says new company will seek inclusion in S&P 500 and DAX indices

