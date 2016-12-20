FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum prepaid about US$322,161 of US$3.5 mln non-convertible loan received March 20, 2015
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 1:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum prepaid about US$322,161 of US$3.5 mln non-convertible loan received March 20, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd :

* Prepaid approximately US$322,161 of US$3.5 million non-convertible loan received march 20, 2015 and due march 20, 2017

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - if amendments become effective, ALR loans will be amended to extend maturity dates to January 27, 2020

* Partial prepayment of loan was satisfied through issuance of 20.2 million ordinary shares

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - entered into amendment agreements with ALR to loan as well as to US$1.8 million convertible debenture due June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.