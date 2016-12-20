BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters finance lease agreements with China Financial Leasing

Dec 20 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy:

* Discloseable transaction with China Financial Leasing Company

* Group entered into finance lease agreements with China Financial

* Entered into Huai'an finance lease agreements in relation to financing of Huai'an photovoltaic power generation equipment

* China Financial shall purchase anlong photovoltaic power generation equipment from Nanjing GCL New Energy for RMB161.1 million

* China Financial shall purchase Huai'an photovoltaic power generation equipment from Huai'an Rongga for RMB55 million