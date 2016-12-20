FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters finance lease agreements with China Financial Leasing
December 20, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters finance lease agreements with China Financial Leasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - GCL New Energy:

* Discloseable transaction with China Financial Leasing Company

* Group entered into finance lease agreements with China Financial

* Entered into Huai'an finance lease agreements in relation to financing of Huai'an photovoltaic power generation equipment

* China Financial shall purchase anlong photovoltaic power generation equipment from Nanjing GCL New Energy for RMB161.1 million

* China Financial shall purchase Huai'an photovoltaic power generation equipment from Huai'an Rongga for RMB55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

