BRIEF-Albireo Pharma Inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Albireo pharma inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2ikRU2s Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Graco Inc :
* On Dec 15, 2016, Co entered into third amendment to credit agreement that amends credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association
* Amended agreement, among other things, increases accordion feature in facility from $150 million to $250 million - SEC filing
* Amended agreement, among other things, extends maturity of co's $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility from June 26, 2019 to Dec 15, 2021 Source text - (bit.ly/2i5Ol4k) Further company coverage:
* Albireo pharma inc says filed for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text http://bit.ly/2ikRU2s Further company coverage:
* Sunoco- libor rate loans increased from 2.500% to 3.00%, maximum applicable margin for base rate loans increased from 1.500% to 2.00% under amendment
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- redemption price for notes is equal to sum of outstanding principal amount thereof and make-whole amount