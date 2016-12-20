BRIEF-First Credit Finance Group says a unit entered into a loan agreement
* Loan agreement was entered into between lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and borrower
Dec 20 Rosbank :
* Says completes placement of 5 billion rouble BO-11 series bonds in full Source text - bit.ly/2hDT3Fe
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned GUANGZHOU Silk Road Investment Limited's USD30m 3.85% bonds due 2021 a final rating of 'A-'. The bonds are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the issuer's ultimate parent company, Guangzhou Industrial Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (SFund, A-/Stable). This tap issuance carries the same terms and conditions as the earlier issuance of USD200m of 3.85% bonds d
* Disposed of Steelmetals N3TC equity interest for a purchase price of R195 million and funds flowed on Dec. 12, 2016