BRIEF-Biogen says separation of Bioverativ to be completed on Feb 1
* Says separation of Bioverativ as independent company expected to be completed on February 1, 2017
Dec 20 Pharmstandard :
* Says board decides to terminate public status of the company and apply for delisting from Moscow Exchange
* The final decision will be made by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Jan. 30, 2017
* Earlier Pharmstandard said Augment Investment Limited acquired 100 pct stake in the company as a result of buy-out offer
* London Stock Exchange has delisted Pharmstandard's global depositary receipts (GDRs) as of Nov. 29 Source text - bit.ly/2hn3s5u
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says separation of Bioverativ as independent company expected to be completed on February 1, 2017
* Asx alert-Mesoblast and Mallinckrodt enter into agreement-MSB.AX
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c)