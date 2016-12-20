BRIEF-Hotcopper enters sponsorship agreement for mobile applications
* Entered into a material 12-month sponsorship agreement with a long standing client for sponsorship of its mobile applications
Dec 20 Orascom Telecom Media And Technology Holding SAE :
* Announces sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable
* Executes sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems with Network i2i, a unit of Bharti Airtel
* Board approves sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems being 2.8 million nominal shares for US$90 million
* Aims to conclude sale of its unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable by end of Q1 2017
* Intends to utilize proceeds of sale in operations of financial, the real estate and the logistics sectors
* Board approves acceptance of resignation of Naguib Sawiris as Managing Director, as of January 1, 2017
* Board approves acceptance of resignation of Naguib Sawiris as Managing Director, as of January 1, 2017

* Board approves appointment of Khalid Khairy Mahmoud El-Laithy as Chief Financial Officer, as of January 1, 2017
* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors
* Mercury Systems Inc - order was received in company's fiscal 2017 Q2 and is expected to be shipped over next several quarters