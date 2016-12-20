Teva to pay US government $519 mln over foreign bribery charges
Dec 22 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , said on Thursday it had agreed to pay $519 million to resolve charges related to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Dec 20 Biofrontera AG :
* European Medicines Agency recommends indication expansion of ameluz for treatment of basal cell carcinoma
* Approval by European Commission expected in next few weeks
Dec 22 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Teva Pharmaceutical - co, DoJ and sec have agreed to a resolution to resolve previously disclosed investigations into conduct relating to three countries