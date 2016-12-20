BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp sets quarterly dividend $0.11 per share
* Horizon bancorp announces a 10.0% quarterly dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Coima Res SpA SIIQ :
* Acquires 36 pct of a Porta Nuova redevelopment opportunity in joint venture
* Agreement signed for the acquisition of a stake in two commercial properties in Milan for a total expected investment of 140 million euros ($145.39 million)
* Will contribute a 36 pct pro-rata share of the total investment (51 million euros, of which about 25 million euros of equity)
* Joint venture partner Coima Opportunity Fund II, a development fund backed by a sovereign wealth fund, will contribute the remaining 64 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9629 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 22 A one-time chief executive has been sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in a scheme to pocket $657,000 he made selling antiques instead of using it to help pay a judgment obtained by U.S. regulators for illegal stock sales.
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 22 Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.