Dec 20 Prelios SpA :
* Confirms estimates for 2016 that were communicated on Nov. 10
* Confirms last estimates for 2016 related to the central cost (G&A) reductions trend and
the management services platform EBIT (between 10 million euros and 12 million euros)
* Expects revenues from management and services platform, at end of 2016, to be below the
target previously announced (between 75 million euros and 80 million euros) but improved over
2015
* Board also approves the launch of an assessment process with the aim of evaluating the
feasibility of possible transactions, including partnerships
* Possible transactions are related to the property management business in Germany and the
fund management business in Italy
