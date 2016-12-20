Dec 20 Prelios SpA :

* Confirms estimates for 2016 that were communicated on Nov. 10

* Confirms last estimates for 2016 related to the central cost (G&A) reductions trend and the management services platform EBIT (between 10 million euros and 12 million euros)

* Expects revenues from management and services platform, at end of 2016, to be below the target previously announced (between 75 million euros and 80 million euros) but improved over 2015

* Board also approves the launch of an assessment process with the aim of evaluating the feasibility of possible transactions, including partnerships

* Possible transactions are related to the property management business in Germany and the fund management business in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)