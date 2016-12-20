Dec 20 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :
* Arbuthnot Latham has reached an agreement to acquire 100
pct of Renaissance Asset Finance Limited from its founders
* Acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and
completion is therefore expected to take place early in Q2 of
2017
* Says consideration will be paid in four staged amounts,
all of which will be in cash
* Says maximum amount payable for performance based payments
is limited to no more than 6.5 mln stg
* Both consideration and refinancing of RAF's funding
liabilities (about 66 mln stg) will be satisfied from group's
current cash resources
