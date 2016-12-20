FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics to discuss remoxy ER with FDA
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 2:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics to discuss remoxy ER with FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* Pain therapeutics to discuss remoxy ER with FDA

* Plans to meet with FDA in person on Monday, February 13, 2017 to discuss regulatory path forward for remoxy ER

* Pain therapeutics - during its upcoming meeting with FDA, company plans to open a scientific dialogue around intranasal (snorting) route of abuse

* Company will provide details of this FDA meeting after receipt of final meeting minute

* Pain therapeutics - company believes remoxy ER's thick, sticky, high-viscosity drug mass is a key feature of its abuse deterrent properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.