Dec 20 Pain Therapeutics Inc:
* Pain therapeutics to discuss remoxy ER with FDA
* Plans to meet with FDA in person on Monday, February 13,
2017 to discuss regulatory path forward for remoxy ER
* Pain therapeutics - during its upcoming meeting with FDA,
company plans to open a scientific dialogue around intranasal
(snorting) route of abuse
* Company will provide details of this FDA meeting after
receipt of final meeting minute
* Pain therapeutics - company believes remoxy ER's thick,
sticky, high-viscosity drug mass is a key feature of its abuse
deterrent properties
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: