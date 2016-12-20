BRIEF-China Fordoo says unit enters into a joint venture contract

Dec 20 (Reuters) - China Fordoo Holdings Ltd

* Registered capital of jv company will be rmb20 million

* Shareholders of jv co on behalf of jv co entered into a letter of intent with (vancl (beijing) technology company limited

* Unit entered into a joint venture contract with beijing shenzhou jike e-business company limited and li bing qi

* Jv company would focus on development of online fashion platform

* One of three directors appointed by fordoo china shall be chairman of board of jv company