BRIEF-Teva reaches settlement with government on FCPA
* Teva Pharmaceutical - co, DoJ and sec have agreed to a resolution to resolve previously disclosed investigations into conduct relating to three countries
Dec 20 Tigenix NV :
* Announces closing of NASDAQ IPO
* Closed its initial public offering in USA totaling 35.65 million dollars proceeds from sale of 2,300,000 shares, at a price of $15.50 per American Depository Shares (ADS)
* IPO represents 46,000,000 ordinary shares, at a price to public of $15.50 per ADS
* Underwriters have now a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 ADS's, representing 6,900,000 ordinary shares, to cover over-allotments, if any
* Each of ADS's offered represents right to receive twenty (20) ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Novartis will be responsible for all costs related to program
