Dec 20 Tigenix NV :

* Announces closing of NASDAQ IPO

* Closed its initial public offering in USA totaling 35.65 million dollars proceeds from sale of 2,300,000 shares, at a price of $15.50 per American Depository Shares (ADS)

* IPO represents 46,000,000 ordinary shares, at a price to public of $15.50 per ADS

* Underwriters have now a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 ADS's, representing 6,900,000 ordinary shares, to cover over-allotments, if any

* Each of ADS's offered represents right to receive twenty (20) ordinary shares