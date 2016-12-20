BRIEF-Amadeus increases i:FAO offer price to 30 eur/shr
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
Dec 20 Stmicroelectronics :
* Stmicroelectronics and Valencell are collaborating on the development of a high-precision biometric detection platform for wearables and the Internet of Things
* This kit consists of a sensortile compact multi-sensor module and a biometric detection kit of Valencell
* Nokia corp says has filed further complaints alleging that apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on december 21.
* Nokia expands patent litigation against apple in asia, europe and the us