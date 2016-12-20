Fitch: Ownership Change Is Neutral to Global Switch Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) The acquisition of 49% of data centre owner Global Switch Holdings Limited by a consortium of Chinese companies and institutional investors will have no effect on the company's rating (BBB+, Stable), Fitch Ratings says. The consortium's investment vehicle, Elegant Jubilee Limited, will acquire the stake from Aldersgate Investments Limited for a cash consideration of GBP2.4bn. Elegant Jubilee and Aldersg