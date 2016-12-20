BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Exxon mobil says sponsorship of all porsche motorsport activities, including lmp1/gt works programs, porsche supercup and carrera cups, to continue
* Exxonmobil and porsche announce extension of strategic relationship
* Exxonmobil will also remain an official cooperation partner of porsche motorsport
* Exxon mobil - co and porsche announce multi-year extension to global framework agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger