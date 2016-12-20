UPDATE 6-Oil prices rise on softer dollar, OPEC cut expectations
* OPEC, Russia expected to abide by pact to cut output (Updates prices, changes dateline, byline, previous LONDON/NEW YORK)
Dec 20 Salvepar SA :
* Announces the signature of an exclusive agreement with Naxicap Partners for the sale of its stake in Ecotel Chomette Favor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OPEC, Russia expected to abide by pact to cut output (Updates prices, changes dateline, byline, previous LONDON/NEW YORK)
MILAN, Dec 22 Italian private equity firm Armonia has bought a majority stake in high-end clothing brand Aspesi and appointed as Aspesi's chief executive, Fabio Gnocchi, the former commercial head at rival Brunello Cucinelli .
Dec 22 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reported.