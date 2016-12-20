BRIEF-Panasonic acquires 50.95 pct stake in Zetes Industries
* Panasonic acquires an initial 50.95 percent stake in Zetes Industries
Dec 20 Fountaine Pajot SA :
* FY revenue 70.6 million euros ($73.35 million) versus 61.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 10.6 million euroa versus 7.3 million euros year ago
* FY net income 6.0 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* Approaches the year of 2017 with confidence, continuing the actions undertaken in 2015/16
* Will continue to recruit about 40 staff a year to support it's growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9625 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
OTTAWA, Dec 22 Canadian retail sales rose far more than expected in October as consumers bought more at general merchandise stores, although they paid more for gasoline, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.