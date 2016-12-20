GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Italian shares up as Monte Paschi heads for rescue
* Italian shares, euro rise as Italy limps towards bank rescue
Dec 20 Duc SA :
* Concludes agreement with Plukon Group to ensure financial sustainability and accelerate growth
* Acquisition by Aurelia investments o f Duc shares held by Verneuil participations, Financière Duc and CECAB
* Capital increase of 11 million euros ($11.44 million) reserved for Aurelia Investments, a subsidiary of Plukon
* At the end of the operations, Aurelia Investments will hold more than 97 pct of the capital of the Duc group.
* Take of all employees of the Duc group and guarantee, for a period of 4 years, of an average workforce of 802 employees on permanent contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN Alitalia and creditor banks have struck a deal on the financial resources required to keep the Italian airline afloat, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON The dollar dipped for a second day on Thursday as traders booked profits ahead of a batch of U.S. data later in the day, though the greenback was still trading less than a percent away from a 14-year high touched earlier in the week.