BRIEF-Yum china says received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital
* Yum China -received notice of unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital to purchase up to 4 million shares of Yum China's stock at US$26.75/share in cash
Dec 20 Euro Cervantes SOCIMI SAU :
* Says formalizes purchase of 48.9 percent of the companies Unibail Rodamco Steam SLU and Proyectos Inmobiliarios Time Blue SLU, owners of the shopping center La Maquinista in Barcelona
* Says purchase is financed by 201.2 million euro ($209.2 million) loan due Dec. 2021, with yearly interest of 8.1 percent, signed with related entity New Tower Real Estate BV Source text: bit.ly/2ic0Ozv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital -entered into a letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct majority interest in impact communications a cash purchase price of $12.0 million