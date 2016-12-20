UPDATE 2-Brazil's Hypermarcas in talks to sell diaper unit to Belgium's Ontex
* Ontex moving into growth markets (Updates with Ontex confirming advanced talks)
Dec 20 Nikkei:
* Morinaga & Co.'s overseas sales are expected to surpass 20 billion yen next fiscal year, up roughly 40 percent from the fiscal 2016 forecast - Nikkei
* Morinaga & Co.'s overseas sales are likely to account for about 10 percent of its total for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2hRtNf6) Further company coverage:
* Ontex moving into growth markets (Updates with Ontex confirming advanced talks)
* Says board approves land compensation agreement worth 422 million yuan ($60.75 million) with municipal government
* Says its previously announced 4 million shares have been subscribed on Dec. 22