BRIEF-Barclays Plc says it will "vigorously" defend claims in U.S. DoJ's complaint- CNBC
Dec 20 (Reuters) -
* S&P - S&P revises commonwealth of the Bahamas sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is bb+
* S&P on Bahamas - Expect Bahamian GDP to grow by 0.3 pct in 2016, onback of 1.7 pct contraction in 2015, and grow 1.2 pct on average over the next three years
* S&P on Bahamas says believes that lower growth trend will challenge government's ability to meet fiscal projections,likely resulting in rising debt
* S&P on Bahamas -outlook reflects view that expected opening of baha mar, smaller tourism developments, steady stream of tourists, will sustain growth
* S&P on Bahamas -lower-than-anticipated growth, in addition to spending pressure following damage inflicted by hurricane matthew will slow pace of fiscal consolidation Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* On december 16 CO entered into three credit agreements $4.350 billion senior unsecured bridge credit agreement