Dec 20 Nikkei:

* Oji Holdings is seen with 400 million yen ($3.38 million) operating loss in china for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

* Hokuetsu Kishu Paper likely will slash its chinese operating loss to one-third of last year's figure - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2hWNb7Y) Further company coverage: