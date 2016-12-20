BRIEF-Fitch says Portuguese banks outlook negative as capital is vulnerable
* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expects GDP growth to slow to 1.2 pct in 2016 and 1.4 pct in 2017
Dec 20 Nikkei:
* Oji Holdings is seen with 400 million yen ($3.38 million) operating loss in china for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei
* Hokuetsu Kishu Paper likely will slash its chinese operating loss to one-third of last year's figure - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2hWNb7Y) Further company coverage:
* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expects GDP growth to slow to 1.2 pct in 2016 and 1.4 pct in 2017
* OPEC, Russia expected to abide by pact to cut output (Updates with new prices, changes dateline, byline, adds NEW YORK, updates quotes)
* For FY 2016 company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of $0.30 - $0.28 per share