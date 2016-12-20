BRIEF-The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
Dec 20 Meridian Bioscience Inc -
* Meridian Bioscience Inc- Magellan Diagnostics business unit has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd
* Meridian Bioscience Inc - Distribution activities with Medcaptain will begin in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The First Bancorp declares regular quarterly dividend and special cash dividend
* Goldman Sachs says Kullman's appointment expands board to 14 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Northstar Asset Management Group announces special dividend in connection with the colony northstar merger