Racist rant at Kentucky mall prompts ban, apology from mayor
Dec 22 A racist, expletive-filled rant caught on camera at a Louisville, Kentucky, mall has led to a permanent ban for a shopper and prompted an apology from the city's mayor.
Dec 20 WiTricity:
* Prototype testing focuses on wireless charging systems at 7.7 and 11 kW charge rates
* Is working with General Motors to test an advanced wireless charging system prototype for electric vehicles
* Cos are working together to test WiTricity's Drive 11 park and charge system, designed for maximum efficiency and interoperability across vehicle platforms Source text for Eikon:
Dec 22 A racist, expletive-filled rant caught on camera at a Louisville, Kentucky, mall has led to a permanent ban for a shopper and prompted an apology from the city's mayor.
* OPEC, Russia expected to abide by pact to cut output (Updates prices, changes dateline, byline, previous LONDON/NEW YORK)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. consumer spending increased modestly in November as household income failed to rise for the first time in nine months, suggesting the economy slowed in the fourth quarter after growing briskly in the prior period.