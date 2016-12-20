DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 9
Political and general news
Dec 20 Sabre Corp :
* Released statement on verdict in US Airways litigation
* Sabre Corp - expect to file a motion to set aside verdict immediately, which would award $5.1 million in single damages to US Airways
* Sabre Corp says "to extent court declines to grant motion to set aside verdict, we will pursue an appeal"
* Sabre Corp - expect to file a motion to set aside verdict immediately, which would award $5.1 million in single damages to US Airways
CHICAGO, Dec 22 Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy said on Thursday its main creditors support a plan to wipe more than $5 billion of debt from its balance sheet and exit the largest energy-related U.S. bankruptcy this year.
* Filed its plan of reorganization and disclosure statement with U.S. Bankruptcy court for Eastern district of Missouri