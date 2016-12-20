Dec 20 Sabre Corp :

* Released statement on verdict in US Airways litigation

* Sabre Corp - expect to file a motion to set aside verdict immediately, which would award $5.1 million in single damages to US Airways

* Sabre Corp says "to extent court declines to grant motion to set aside verdict, we will pursue an appeal"

* Sabre Corp - expect to file a motion to set aside verdict immediately, which would award $5.1 million in single damages to US Airways