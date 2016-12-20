BRIEF-Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 mln- SEC filing
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Gener8 Maritime Inc
* Entered into a first amendment to term loan facility, dated as of September 3, 2015 -SEC filing
* Amendment revised definition of 'payment date' contained in refinancing facility to be 15th day of each April, July, Oct, and Jan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cytrx Corp says files for mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hdZRJ7) Further company coverage:
* Riyadh acts to protect poorer citizens, petrochemical sector
ROME, Dec 22 Italy's Alitalia has approved a short-term financing deal and a new industrial plan that will include job cuts, it said on Thursday, as the loss-making flagship carrier steps up efforts to sustain its business.