* Basic Energy Services Inc. to continue listing new shares of common stock and resume trading under ticker "BAS" following emergence from chapter 11 reorganization
Dec 20 Darling Ingredients Inc :
* Darling Ingredients- amendment extends maturity date of term a loans, revolving credit facility loans from Sept 27, 2018 to Dec 16, 2021 - sec filing
* Darling Ingredients - effective Dec 16, entered into amendment with lenders to second amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of Jan 6, 2014 Source text - bit.ly/2hQZ7Z3 Further company coverage:
RIYADH, Dec 22 Saudi Arabia will gradually increase the monthly fees paid by companies in the kingdom to employ foreign workers, starting from 2018, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told a press conference on Thursday.
* Spanish banks could face 4 bln euro payout after ECJ ruling