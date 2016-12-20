Dec 20 Darling Ingredients Inc :

* Darling Ingredients- amendment extends maturity date of term a loans, revolving credit facility loans from Sept 27, 2018 to Dec 16, 2021 - sec filing

* Darling Ingredients - effective Dec 16, entered into amendment with lenders to second amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of Jan 6, 2014 Source text - bit.ly/2hQZ7Z3 Further company coverage: