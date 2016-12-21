BRIEF-Semafo awarded mining permit for Natougou project
* Semafo inc says first gold pour is expected in second half of 2018 at natougou gold project
Dec 20 Resources Connection Inc :
* Resources Connection Inc anounces promotion of Kate Duchene to Pesident and CEO
* Promotion of Kate Duchene to President ad Chief Executive Officer effective December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. consumer spending increased modestly in November as household income failed to rise for the first time in nine months, suggesting the economy slowed in the fourth quarter after growing briskly in the prior period.