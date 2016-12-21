BRIEF-Madalena Energy sells Point Loma debenture
* Sold its C$3 million convertible debenture of Point Loma Resources Ltd for cash proceeds of C$700,000
Dec 20 Resources Connection Inc :
* Resources Connection Inc anounces promotion of Kate Duchene to Pesident and CEO
* Promotion of Kate Duchene to President ad Chief Executive Officer effective December 19, 2016
* Q4 production expected to meet or exceed guidance of 12,800 BOPD in Arab Republic of Egypt
* Lotte announces agreement with IBM to leverage Watson for retail